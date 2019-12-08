Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Storm Atiyah has already had an impact in Co Kildare, with felled trees disrupting traffic in Newbridge

A "status red" wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for County Kerry as Storm Atiyah approaches.

Extreme caution is advised, especially in coastal areas and on high ground, as winds hitting speeds of up to 80mph (130km/h) are expected.

The warning for Kerry is in place from 16:00 to 19:00 local time on Sunday.

It comes as more than 1,500 premises in County Donegal and 700 in County Kerry were left without electricity after power lines came down.

ESB Networks expects to have restored power to those affected by Sunday afternoon, RTE reports.

Storm Atiyah will track between Iceland and Ireland later on Sunday with coastal areas expected to be the worst affected.

Although the UK is not expected to be as badly hit by the storm, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Wales, with gales of up to 70mph set to hit coastal areas.

Orange wind warnings have also been issued for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Limerick, which come into effect from 13:00.

The warnings will remain in place until 06:00 on Monday, with a yellow wind warning in place for the rest of the Republic of Ireland until 13:00 on Monday.

No warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland by the Met Office, however gusts close to 60mph (100km/h) can be expected in western areas on Sunday evening.

This is the first named storm of the season, last year there were eight storms - the last was Storm Hannah in April.

Met Éireann issue weather warnings based on a criteria, for example, if winds are set to reach a certain speed, whereas the Met Office issues warning based on the impact the weather is expected to have.