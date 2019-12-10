Gunman on run after deadly Czech hospital shooting

Image copyright Czech Police Image caption Officers at the scene of a shooting at the Ostrava Teaching Hospital in the Czech Republic

At least six people have been killed in a shooting at a teaching hospital in the Czech Republic, the local governor has said.

The suspected gunman was still at large, police said on Twitter.

Officers were called to the hospital in the north-eastern city of Ostrava at 07:19 (06:19 GMT) on Tuesday, they said.

According to reports, the shooting took place at a traumatology clinic. The entire hospital was locked down.

A doctor inside the hospital told the Aktualne website that staff had been locked in a hallway waiting for the emergency to end.

"The police are intensively searching for the perpetrator," police warned, adding that the site in the Moravian-Silesian Region had been "secured". They also said they were increasing policing at what they described as soft targets elsewhere in the country.

They initially posted an image of a man they said they needed to trace and asked the public for help, but urged people to treat the situation with the "utmost caution".

The man, described as a witness, was described as a man in a red jacket, about 5ft 9 in height.

The governor of the Moravian-Silesian Region, Ivo Vondrak, said the shooting was "a great tragedy".

Police said that officers responding to reports of a shooting had arrived at the scene within five minutes. A police helicopter was also assisting the search.

The hospital in Ostrava is about 300km (190 miles) east of Prague.