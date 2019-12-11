Image caption Lisa Smith, seen during a BBC interview in July

A former member of the Irish Defence Forces who is charged with a terrorist offence linked to the Islamic State group has been further remanded in custody for four weeks.

Lisa Smith, 38, from Dundalk, County Louth, appeared before Dublin District Court for the two-minute hearing.

She is charged with committing an offence outside the Irish state between October 2015 and 1 December 2019.

She is also charged with membership of the group calling itself Islamic State.

'Book of evidence'

She appeared in court wearing black Islamic clothing and with her face uncovered.

The prosecution had asked that she be remanded in custody to allow time to prepare a book of evidence.

A detective sergeant told an earlier hearing at Dublin District Court that Ms Smith made no reply when she was charged.

She is being detained in Limerick prison.

The judge had asked at an earlier hearing that she be segregated from the rest of the prison population for her own safety.

Ms Smith travelled to Syria eight years ago.

She was deported from Turkey on Sunday 1 December 2019, along with her two-year-old daughter, who was born in Syria.

Ms Smith was taken into custody by gardaí (Irish police) as she arrived at Dublin Airport.

Her daughter is being cared for by her family in Dundalk.