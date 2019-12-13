Image copyright PA Media Image caption Eamonn Harrison is to face 39 manslaughter charges and two conspiracy charges

There is a link between a County Down lorry driver and the deaths of 39 people found in a refrigerated container in Essex, a court has heard.

The extradition hearing of 23-year-old Eamonn Harrison is taking place at the High Court in Dublin.

The UK is seeking the Mayobridge man's extradition to face 39 manslaughter charges and two conspiracy ones.

The conspiracy charges are connected to human trafficking and assisting unlawful immigration.

The court was previously told that he drove the lorry used to deliver a container to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before it travelled to Essex.

On Friday morning, a lawyer for the Irish state said there was a legal precedent to extradite where the evidence is circumstantial.

Image caption Eamonn Harrison was arrested in Dublin on a European Arrest Warrant

Mr Harrison's barrister said on Thursday there was nothing in the extradition warrant to point to manslaughter because of negligence or a dangerous act on his part.

She added there was nothing to say there were people on the truck while he was in control of it, nor that he knew there were people in the container.

The lawyer said there was no evidence to suggest that all 39 victims died in the UK.

At Friday morning's hearing the state lawyer said it was "a circumstantial case, to a degree it is".

But he added there was a legal precedent to allow extradition where the evidence is circumstantial, and to allow a jury to decide.

The state lawyer also said there was evidence that Mr Harrison was intricately involved in a conspiracy to human traffic people from Vietnam.

The case continues.