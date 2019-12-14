Matteo Salvini: 'Sardines' pack in for Rome protest
- 14 December 2019
Italy's "Sardines", protesters against the right-wing party of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, have gathered in Rome for what is billed as their biggest rally yet.
Images copyright of Reuters and AFP