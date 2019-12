Image caption The tram was operating as part of a special late night pre-Christmas service (archive image)

A man has died after being struck by a tram in Dublin on Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the Charlemont Luas stop shortly after 03:00 local time.

GardaĆ­ (Irish police) and emergency services were called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Luas is Dublin's tram system. The Green Line was closed for a time following the incident but Luas says services are now operating as normal.