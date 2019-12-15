Image copyright Getty/NurPhoto Image caption Five drivers were stuck on board the freight ship about a mile out from Dublin Port

A group of hauliers have returned to shore after being stuck on board a freight ship stranded a mile out from the Irish coast.

The P&O vessel was due to land in Dublin Port on Thursday morning at 11:00 local time, having left Liverpool at 3:00 GMT.

There were five drivers on board the ship travelling with accompanied trailers.

The freight ship was towed back to shore on Sunday after three days.

A P&O Ferries spokesman said the freight ship had been stuck in the Irish Sea due to technical difficulties and poor weather in Dublin, adding it had been "safely anchored" while waiting for assistance.

The passengers on board had been provided with food and beverages during the time the ship was stuck off the coast, the spokesman added.

'It's coming into Christmas week'

One of the accompanied trailers on the ship belongs to Kildare-based haulier company Zeelantic Transport.

Yvonne McArdee, one of the company's directors, said there had been a "huge cost" as a result of the delay, but that the main concern was for the driver on the ship.

"With it coming into Christmas week, everything was in place for getting the last trucks and trailers out this weekend - but with this, the whole thing is in a heap," she said.

"The driver, he's from Poland, and had been planning to fly home to his family on Sunday, so schedules are upset. We are very lucky we just have the one on board.

"Ultimately we just want the driver off safe and sound, and then focus on getting things back on track."