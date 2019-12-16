Image copyright Irish Labour Party Image caption Cormac Ó Braonáin died in the early hours of Sunday

Irish president Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Cormac Ó Braonáin, chairperson of Labour Youth in the Republic of Ireland, who died after being hit by a tram.

The 19-year-old, described as a "rising star" in Labour, was struck by a Luas tram while cycling in Dublin on Sunday.

Mr Higgins said his commitment to social justice was "exemplary".

Irish Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said he would have played a major role in the party's future.

'Leading light'

Mr Ó Braonáin was elected to head the youth wing of the Labour Party last month.

Mr Howlin said Mr Ó Braonáin had inspired "inspiration and hope" and his tragic death had "shocked everyone" in the party.

"Cormac embodied all that was good about our movement and would have been a leading light in the future of our party, as he left no stone unturned in his drive for success."

"He was not just a democratic socialist but also a committed Gaeilgeoir [Irish speaker] and strong proponent of our national language."

The president released a statement saying he was "deeply saddened by the tragic news of the untimely death".

"Cormac's energy, idealism, generosity, creativity and commitment to social justice and his vision of a kinder, more just society were exemplary," Mr Higgins added.

'Ireland's loss'

Labour Youth's twitter account said the organisation was "heartbroken by the tragic loss of our dear friend, comrade and chair".

"He would have achieved so many great things, and it is Ireland's loss that we will never get to see what those things were," it added.

Mr Ó Braonáin was also a member of Northern Ireland's Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).

SDLP leader Colum Eastwoodsaid he was sorry to learn of the 19-year-old's death and was "thinking of his family and friends".

Mr Ó Braonáin was struck by the tram at Peter's Place, near the Charlemont Luas stop, shortly after 03:00 local time on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that at the time, the tram was operating a special late-night service in the run-up to Christmas.

It added that a two-hour vigil was later held in memory of Mr Ó Braonáin at an Irish language school in Ranelagh.