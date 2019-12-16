Image copyright PA Image caption Ian Bailey was convicted in absentia of murdering Sophie Toscan du Plantier

A man convicted of murdering a French film producer in Ireland in 1996 has been arrested after a court endorsed a European Arrest Warrant.

The High Court has approved his arrest in relation to the matter, which means the extradition process will now begin.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier was murdered while on holiday in the west of County Cork in December 1996.

It is the third time French authorities have sought Ian Bailey's extradition in relation to her death.

He was convicted in absentia of her murder earlier this year and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Mr Bailey, who was in the High Court in Dublin on Monday, is expected to be released on bail pending a full hearing of the extradition proceedings.

He denies any involvement in her murder, and his extradition has been twice previously been refused.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sophie Toscan du Plantier was found beaten to death near her cottage in County Cork in 1996

Ms du Plantier's was staying at a holiday home her husband had bought near Schull.

Her body was found by neighbours in a lane near the house on 23 December 1996.