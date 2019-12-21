Image caption Irish Street has been closed to traffic pending a garda technical investigation

There has been an attempted theft of a cash machine in the Republic of Ireland.

The incident happened at a bank in Ardee, County Louth at about 04:50 local time on Saturday.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises on Irish Street and gardaí (Irish police) found a digger and tractor at the scene. The street was closed to traffic.

A 4x4 vehicle that was burned out was discovered a short distance away.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.