Attempted cash machine theft at bank in Ardee
- 21 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
There has been an attempted theft of a cash machine in the Republic of Ireland.
The incident happened at a bank in Ardee, County Louth at about 04:50 local time on Saturday.
A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises on Irish Street and gardaí (Irish police) found a digger and tractor at the scene. The street was closed to traffic.
A 4x4 vehicle that was burned out was discovered a short distance away.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.