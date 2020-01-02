Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The broadcaster passed away suddenly at home

High profile RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane has died suddenly at the age of 69.

The radio presenter's death was announced on Thursday by the Irish broadcaster, where she worked since the 1970s.

RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes described her as "a broadcaster of immense capability".

Ms Finucane was the first presenter of the popular Liveline programme, currently hosted by Joe Duffy.

She hosted weekend programmes on RTÉ Radio 1 for almost two decades, having previously worked on shows including Women Today and Paper Chase.

Ms Finucane, who passed away at home, was a qualified architect before turning to presenting, working on programmes concerned with contemporary social issues.

In a statement, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said Ireland had lost "a unique voice" and RTÉ had lost "a beloved colleague".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marian Finucane pitcured with Bob Geldof, Bertie Ahern, George Mitchell, and Tony Blair at Dublin Castle at an event marking the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he was "stunned and deeply saddened" to hear of Ms Finucane's death.

"I spent many hours in the studio with Marian. She was thorough, courteous and professional. I'm very sad to think that we won't hear her voice again on the radio," he said.

He added that "weekend mornings will never be quite the same again".

RTÉ Chair Moya Doherty described Ms Finucane as "a pioneer in women's broadcasting".

"RTÉ has lost another great champion and another great talent, but we are the richer for having known and heard her work," she added.

Ms Finucane is survived by her husband John and son Jack.