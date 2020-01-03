Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police chased the attacker before he was shot and killed near to a public park (file image)

A man stabbed a number of passers-by in a park near Paris before being shot dead by police, local media report.

The knife attack happened in the town of Villejuif, 7km (4 miles) south of the French capital.

Four people are believed to have been stabbed including two who are reported to have died.

The attacker was chased by police and then shot nearby. Some reports suggest he was wearing an explosive vest although this has not been confirmed.

Police have advised people to avoid the area near to the Hautes-Bruyères State Park.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

