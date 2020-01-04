Europe

Paris Villejuif stabbings: Counter-terror unit takes on case

  • 4 January 2020
Image caption One person was killed and two others were injured in the stabbing on Friday

Counter-terror prosecutors are investigating a knife attack carried out near Paris on Friday, the French Ministry of Justice said.

A man named only as Nathan C stabbed a man to death and injured two people, before being shot dead by police.

Officials said he had a history of severe mental illness.

But prosecutors said on Saturday that "an act of terrorism cannot be ruled out just because a person has psychiatric problems".

Philippe Bugeaud, deputy director of the regional judicial police, said there were a number of religious books in the 22-year-old attacker's bag, "some of which we can classify as being Salafist".

Local prosecutor Laure Beccuau said her department was working closely with the national anti-terrorism unit on the investigation.

Image caption Laure Beccuau, left, and Philippe Bugeaud said that terrorism has not been ruled out as a motive

A press release from France's Ministry of Justice also confirmed that the national anti-terrorism department was investigating the case.

It said investigations have "established a certain radicalisation of the accused", adding: "These new elements justify the investigation continuing into the counts of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise."

Prosecutors also confirmed that the attacker had a history of psychiatric problems, for which he had been admitted to hospital.

Ms Beccuau said he had last left hospital in May 2019, and that a month later he stopped taking his medication.

The attack took place on Friday at about 14:00 local time (13:00 GMT) at Hautes-Bruyères park.

Officers chased the perpetrator, before shooting him dead.

The mayor of Villejuif, Franck Le Bohellec, said the man who was stabbed to death was a 56-year-old who had been out walking in the park with his wife.

He died trying to protect her, the mayor said. She was seriously injured.

