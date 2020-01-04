Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The firearms were seized after a search by gardaí

Ten firearms and a quantity of ammunition have been seized by gardaí (Irish police) in north County Dublin targeting serious organised crime.

The search, carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau on Friday, was part of ongoing investigations.

A technical examination is being carried out on the weaponry.

Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll described the seizure as "significant".

Mr O'Driscoll added: "An Garda Síochána's unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020."