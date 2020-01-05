Image copyright Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Image caption Lifeboat and coastguard crews are taking part in the search

A fisherman has died and a search is continuing for a second man after a trawler sank off the coast of County Wexford.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident near Hook Head in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man in his 60s was recovered from the water and taken to University Hospital Waterford, where he was pronounced dead.

