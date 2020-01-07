Image copyright AFP Image caption Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez is battling with a deeply divided parliament

Spain's caretaker socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez faces a knife-edge vote in parliament shortly which could enable him to govern in coalition with far-left Podemos.

The ballot, by a simple majority of MPs who vote, is set for 12:45 (11:45 GMT). Abstentions by Catalan and Basque MPs will play a critical role.

The margin could be just one vote.

It would be Spain's first coalition government since democracy was restored in 1978, after the Franco dictatorship.

But it would still be a minority government, making the passage of legislation difficult, as Mr Sánchez's Socialist Party (PSOE) has 120 seats and Podemos 35 - short of a majority in the 350-seat parliament.

On Sunday Mr Sánchez lost a first confidence vote, when he failed to get an absolute majority in parliament to form a coalition government. He got 166 "yes" votes, against 165 "no", short of the 176 he needed.

The extraordinary nature of Tuesday's vote is underlined by the case of Aina Vidal, a Podemos MP who is in severe pain with cancer and had to miss Sunday's vote. She is turning up for the crucial vote now, despite her illness.

Spain's politics was unstable last year, with two inconclusive elections in April and November.

The PSOE won again in November, but were weakened, taking 120 seats - three fewer than in April. The new far-right Vox party surged to third place, deepening Spain's political fragmentation.

The PSOE has struck a deal which could produce a narrow win for Mr Sánchez on Tuesday: the 13 MPs from Catalonia's largest separatist party, the ERC, plan to abstain, as do the five from a Basque party, Bildu.

The ERC decision came after Mr Sánchez agreed to open a formal dialogue on the future of Catalonia if he is confirmed as prime minister, and to then submit the dialogue's conclusions to Catalan voters.

The Catalan separatists' drive for independence overshadows Spanish politics, with the conservative and far-right opposition parties bitterly opposed to it.

The PSOE is also opposed to granting Catalans a legal independence referendum, while recognising that both Catalonia and the Basque Country are nations within Spain, and not just regions. The Catalans and Basques already have a large degree of autonomy.

Socialist MPs returned to Madrid from the provinces en masse on Monday, after the Epiphany holiday, anxious to avoid any transport delay which could stop them from voting, the daily El País reported.

If Mr Sánchez wins the vote, he plans to hold his inaugural cabinet meeting on Friday.