Image copyright Brian Lawless/PA Image caption Lisa Smith arriving at the Central Criminal Court, Dublin, on Wednesday

A former Irish soldier alleged to have been a member of the Islamic State group has been remanded on bail to allow the prosecution to prepare evidence.

Lawyers for Lisa Smith, from Dundalk, County Louth, say she will deny being a member of a terrorist organisation.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.

Ms Smith, 38, returned to Ireland last year after spending a number of years in IS-controlled territory in Syria.

She has been on bail since after Christmas and must sign on at a garda station twice daily.

As part of her bail conditions she must also stay indoors between 20:00 local time and 07:00, and not access the internet or social media.

Wearing a grey coat and a black hijab, but with her face visible, Ms Smith was in Dublin District Court for the hearing.

Prosecuting lawyers said they needed eight weeks to obtain information from outside the state for the book of evidence.

Ms Smith's lawyers requested the judge to ask the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to make sure any evidence gathered met the necessary threshold for proceeding with the case.

He replied that was a matter for the DPP.

She was remanded on bail until 4 March.