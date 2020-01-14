Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí have not identified the victim

Gardaí (Irish police) have launched an investigation after human body parts were found in north Dublin.

Officers were alerted shortly before 22:00 local time on Monday when what are understood to be human limbs were found in a bag outside houses in Coolock.

The Dublin city coroner and state pathologist have been informed.

Crime scene officers are currently examining the scene in Moatview Gardens, which has been sealed off.

Gardaí have not identified the victim.

No further information is available at this time.