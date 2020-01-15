Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Officers from the garda's armed support unit were on patrol in Dunleer when they intercepted the theft

A cash machine theft in County Louth was thwarted earlier on Wednesday by armed police who then chased the suspects across the border.

Officers from the garda's armed support unit were on patrol in Dunleer when they intercepted the attempted theft and pursued the suspects north on the M1 motorway.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is assisting Irish police with the search for the culprits.

No injuries were reported.

Skip Twitter post by @GardaTraffic Traffic Alert - Main street Dunleer Co Louth is currently closed to traffic following an attempted ATM theft which was intercepted by a Garda ASU patrol. Traffic diversions are in place. Investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/okMnK0fkE4 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 15, 2020 Report

In November, there was a similar attempt on the cash machine in Dunleer, but the suspects did not manage to steal it.

A significant amount of damage was caused during the incident.