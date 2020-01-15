Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gardaí said it would be some time before proper identification can be made

Partial human remains have been found in a burnt out vehicle in Dublin.

The vehicle was on Trinity Terrace, off Clonliffe Avenue in Drumcondra, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The state pathologist and coroner have been notified.

In a statement, gardaí said that, due to the nature of the incident, it will be some time before proper identification of the remains can be confirmed.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí said that no further comment will be made at this time.

On Tuesday, gardaí launched an investigation after human body parts were found in Coolock, in north Dublin.