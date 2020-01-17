Dublin: Two seriously injured in shooting
17 January 2020
Two people have have been shot in the St Margaret's area on the outskirts of Dublin, according to Irish state broadcaster RTÉ.
Gardaí (Irish police) confirmed they were at the scene of an alleged shooting at Killeek Lane, which happened just after midday.
The pair are understood have sustained life-threatening injuries.
An area around the scene of the incident has been sealed off.