Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) have confirmed they are at the scene of an alleged shooting incident

Two people have have been shot in the St Margaret's area on the outskirts of Dublin, according to Irish state broadcaster RTÉ.

Gardaí (Irish police) confirmed they were at the scene of an alleged shooting at Killeek Lane, which happened just after midday.

The pair are understood have sustained life-threatening injuries.

An area around the scene of the incident has been sealed off.