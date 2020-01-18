Worshippers across Russia and Eastern Europe have been braving icy waters for Epiphany, one of the most important holidays in the Orthodox Christian calendar.

Celebrated on 19 January, Epiphany commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.

Image copyright Reuters

To mark the event many Orthodox Christians submerge themselves in holes of icy water. They may dip themselves three times in the water to honour the Holy Trinity.

Image copyright AFP

It is believed the tradition brings good health to worshippers and washes them of their sins. Above, an Orthodox priest blesses water in Svyatoye, in the outskirts of Russia's capital, Moscow.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption See how organisers in Russia are preparing icy holes for Epiphany

Worshippers believe all water becomes holy on Epiphany. Some also think that freezing water can have beneficial health effects.

Image copyright Reuters

Image copyright AFP

Serbian Orthodox worshippers jump into the cold water of the Sava river in Belgrade.

Image copyright Reuters

In this picture, a woman takes a dip in the Russian city of Omsk, where temperatures have dropped below -10C (14F).

Image copyright Reuters

These prison guards watched as an inmate submerged himself at a high-security penal colony in Omsk.

Image copyright AFP

Worshippers pose for a photo after swimming in Belgrade's Sava River.

All photographs subject to copyright.