At least eight people have been killed after a fire broke out at a disabled people's home in the Czech Republic.

Three others were injured in the incident in the western town of Vejprty, on the border with Germany.

The cause of the fire is unclear. German rescuers had joined Czech crews, local officials said, but bad weather has been hampering their efforts.

It was the second most deadly fire in the Czech Republic since 1990, according to Lidové Noviny newspaper.

Nine homeless people died in a fire in the capital, Prague, in 2000.

Vejprty is located some 100km (60 miles) north-west of Prague.

The fire was reported at 04:49 (03:49 GMT), said emergency services spokesman Prokop Volenik.

Mr Volenik said seven ambulance units including two German ones were involved.

He said the fire was no longer spreading, but not entirely under control.