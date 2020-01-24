Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the shooting took place in a building (file pic)

Six people have been killed and others wounded in a shooting in the south-west German town of Rot am See.

Police say a suspect has been arrested after the attack, reportedly in a building close to the railway station.

Police in the state of Baden-Württemberg said initial indications suggested there was a relationship between the suspect and the victims.

There was no evidence that anyone else was involved in the shooting, they said.

The Bild website reported that those killed in the attack were family members, but there was no confirmation from police.

The shooting happened at around 12:45 (11:45 GMT) in Bahnhofstrasse, local media report, and police said they responded with a large operation.

Rot am See is a small town of some 5,000 residents and local reports say the suspect is in his thirties.

