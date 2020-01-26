Gorey: Man dies after suspected stabbing in Wexford
26 January 2020
A man has died in the front garden of a house in County Wexford in the Republic of Ireland after a suspected stabbing.
Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the house in Ramsgate Village, Gorey, shortly before 02:00 local time on Sunday.
They found the 33-year-old man in the garden with "apparent stab wounds". He was given medical treatment but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman in her 30s has been arrested and taken to Gorey garda station.