Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Irish police found the injured man outside the house in the early hours of Sunday

A man has died in the front garden of a house in County Wexford in the Republic of Ireland after a suspected stabbing.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the house in Ramsgate Village, Gorey, shortly before 02:00 local time on Sunday.

They found the 33-year-old man in the garden with "apparent stab wounds". He was given medical treatment but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested and taken to Gorey garda station.