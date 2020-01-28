Image copyright An Garda Siochana

The father of three children found dead in their home in County Dublin on Friday has spoken of his devastation.

The bodies of Conor, 9, Darragh, 7 and Carla McGinley, 3, were discovered in their house in Newcastle.

"There are no words. There is only devastation, grief and anguish. Every breath is a struggle," Andrew McGinley said in a statement.

"They all had beautiful, bright futures ahead of them with family, friends and a community who love them."

In a statement, issued through gardaí (Irish police), Mr McGinley said the children had been "adored".

"To all parents, cuddle your children whenever you get a chance, tell them how much you love them as often as you can, spend every spare minute with them reading, playing and enjoying their wonderfulness.

"The future has now become our enemy, but we will battle it every day to keep the memory of Conor, Darragh and Carla alive."

The children's mother, Deirdre Morley, was found in a disorientated state on the street. She is currently receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital.

Gardaí said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.