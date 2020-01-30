Greta Thunberg to trademark 'Fridays for Future'

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg says she is trademarking her name and the #FridaysForFuture movement to stop people from impersonating her.
In 2018, Ms Thunberg's school strike grew into a global movement that became known as #FridaysForFuture.
Millions of people in countries such as Australia, Ghana, Germany and the UK have taken part in the protests.
She said on Instagram that people had tried to sell products and collect money in the movement's name.
"My name and the #Fridaysforfuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever," the 17 year old said.
Ms Thunberg has also applied to trademark Skolstrejk för klimatet (school strike for climate), the phrase used on her protest sign that she has carried around the world to #FridaysForFuture protests.
She added that people had tried to impersonate her "in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media and artists".
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Ms Thunberg also announced she has set up a non-profit foundation to handle the financial side of #FridaysForFuture.
It will manage money raised from donations and book royalties.
"The foundation's aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health," she told her Instagram followers.
Ms Thunberg has become a strong voice for action on climate change. However, her message on tackling rising temperatures has not been well received by everyone.
Earlier this month US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the teenager to go away and study economics before lecturing investors.
Last December she was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year.