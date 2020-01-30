Match fixing: Irish police seize stun gun and cash during searches
- 30 January 2020
A stun gun and €20,000 (£16,800) was seized on Thursday by gardaí (Irish police) investigating alleged match fixing in the League of Ireland.
The garda anti-corruption unit, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, and local officers carried out a number of searches in Limerick City.
Other evidence seized during the searches included evidence of betting, mobile phones and electronic devices.
Nobody was arrested by officers during the searches.