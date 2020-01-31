Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Wire Image caption The children's father Andrew McGinley spoke at their funeral Mass

The father of three children killed at their home in County Dublin has said he "now knows what it means to be heartbroken".

The bodies of Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3, were found at their home in Newcastle, last Friday.

A single hearse carrying three white coffins arrived at the Church of The Holy Family in Rathcoole.

The children's father, Andrew McGinley, delivered a eulogy before the funeral Mass.

"We as a family are heartbroken. It will only be with your help, support and friendship that we will be able to patch our hearts together in some way, but we will still be forever heartbroken," he said.

"Conor, Darragh and Carla, I love you, I love you, I love you," he said.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption The children's grieving father, Andrew McGinley, released a photo of his children after they were found dead at their home

Mr McGinley spoke about the children's favourite toys and games.

Referring to his daughter's love for the film Frozen, he said: "Carla my love, I had really hoped that we would be finally building that snowman this year. I'm so sorry."

Fr Kevin Doherty said the death of the children had brought a shroud of darkness over the community.

"It was not their time, they had all their days before them. The adventure of life, and of love," he said.

The children's mother - Deirdre Morley, 43, from Parson's Court in Newcastle - has been charged with their murders.