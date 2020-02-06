Image copyright Getty Images

Voters in the Republic of Ireland go to the polls on Saturday to elect the 33rd Dáil (Irish parliament).

A weekend vote is in itself a seismic change, as it marks the first time that an Irish general election has been held on a Saturday.

But if opinion polls come true, the seismic change that will be remembered will be the historic shakeup of the Irish political party system.

Polls suggest a drop in support for Fine Gael - led by Leo Varadkar, appointed the first gay, and youngest-ever taoiseach (Irish prime minister) in 2017 - and a rise in support for Sinn Féin.

If that is borne out this weekend, it would potentially mark the end of the duopoly enjoyed by the two big parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. They have dominated Irish politics since the early 1930s.

Here are brief profiles of the main Irish political parties.

Fine Gael

Fine Gael has played a key role in setting Ireland's, and the EU's, position on Brexit and the Irish border

Centre-right Fine Gael, like Fianna Fáil, has its origins in the Irish Civil War and in the original Sinn Féin.

Michael Collins, who supported the 1921 Anglo-Irish Treaty that led to the partition of the island and created the Irish Free State, is a Fine Gael hero.

The party has been in power since 2011, when Ireland was in economic crisis and just months after it entered an international bailout arrangement.

The country's move from bust to boom was overseen by the party, and it could yet prove to be a victim of that success.

A rapid recovery has led to strong economic growth figures and near full employment, but the problems of success include a shortage of housing, homelessness, high rents and congestion, particularly in Dublin.

Those problems have dogged the party that has traditionally seen itself as a steward of the economy.

Led by Leo Varadkar since 2017, when he became the youngest ever taoiseach, Fine Gael has played a key role in setting Ireland's, and the EU's, position on Brexit and the Irish border.

The party also argues it ushered in a social revolution in Ireland, with the legalisation of both same-sex marriage and abortion.

Fianna Fáil

Micheal Martin's Fianna Fáil is the largest party in local government

Formed by the state's founding father, Éamon de Valera in 1926, Fianna Fáil, the centrist party, historically appealed across all social divides.

It dominated Irish politics for much of the post-World War II period.

But the party suffered a catastrophic defeat in 2011, after many voters blamed it for its management of the economy both before, and during, the early years of the economic crisis.

In the 2016 election, it formed a confidence-and-supply arrangement, along with independents, to prop-up the Fine Gael-led government.

The two parties had dominated Irish politics since the early 1930s, but they had never been in a formal coalition.

Fianna Fáil is the largest party in local government, holding 279 seats to Fine Gael's 255.

Since January 2019, the party has had a partnership with the nationalist SDLP in Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin

Mary Lou McDonald's Sinn Féin is fielding 42 candidates in Saturday's election

Recent polls suggest a surge in support for left-leaning Sinn Féin, which has historic links to the IRA.

It has traditionally appealed to republicans and those in lower-income areas, particularly in Dublin.

Gerry Adams, the face of the party who served as president for 34 years, announced he was stepping down from the post in 2017.

That cleared the way for the party's deputy president, Mary Lou McDonald, to take over.

She suffered a bruising defeat in the local elections in the Republic of Ireland last year, securing 81 seats versus the 159 it won five years before.

Sinn Féin is fielding 42 candidates in Saturday's election across the 39 constituencies, about half the number being fielded by both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, making the likelihood of it becoming the largest party highly unlikely.

But could it help form a government? Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have ruled out coalescing with their smaller rival, citing its tax policies and IRA past as deterrents.

Labour

Brendan Howlin has led the Labour Party since 2016

The Irish Labour Party is a social democratic party, founded in 1912 as part of the trade union movement, with which it maintains organisational links.

In 2011, it became the second largest party in the Dáil, but slipped to fourth in 2016.

It suffered a brutal defeat in that year's general election, after serving as the junior coalition party with Fine Gael. Its seat count in the Dáil fell from 37 to seven.

Others

There are four other parties/groupings fielding candidates.

These include the left leaning Solidarity-People Before Profit Alliance, and the Social Democrats, the Green Party, and Aontú, which has a strong anti-abortion policy.

The latter was formed by former Sinn Féin TD (member of the Irish Parliament) Peadar Tóibin, who left after that party supported changing the law in the Republic of Ireland to make abortion much more widely available.