Image copyright Polizia di Stato Image caption Several people were injured as carriages derailed

Two people have been killed after a high-speed train derailed near the northern Italian city of Lodi, emergency services say.

Both of the dead are thought to be drivers. At least one person, a cleaner on the train, had significant but not life-threatening injuries.

The train was travelling from Milan to the southern city of Salerno.

All services on the Milan-Bologna high-speed route have been suspended and diverted via conventional lines.

The train left the tracks some 40km (25 miles) from Milan at around 05:30 local time (04:30 GMT), the railway company said.

Image copyright Polizia di Stato

The causes of the accident are being investigated.

There were 28 passengers on the train, Ansa news agency said, a number of whom received minor injuries.

Fire services are at the scene.