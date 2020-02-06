Image copyright Liam McBurney/PA Wire Image caption Breege and Stephen Quinn said they regret that it took 13 year for the apology to come

The mother of Paul Quinn has spoken to Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald after controversy over accusations made about her son.

The 21-year-old from County Armagh was beaten to death in a barn near Oram, County Monaghan in 2007.

Speaking at the time, Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said Mr Quinn had links to criminality.

On Thursday, Mrs Quinn told Mrs McDonald she wanted Mr Murphy to say publicly her son was not a criminal.

On Wednesday, Mr Murphy withdrew the remarks and apologised to the Quinn family for the hurt they had caused.

Mrs Quinn told BBC News NI that while she accepted the apology from Conor Murphy, she wanted him to "say the actual words that Paul is not a criminal".

During the telephone call, Mrs Quinn said she had asked Mrs McDonald to make the request to Mr Murphy.

"I said to Mary Lou, you are the head of Sinn Féin, you are a mother, and if your son's name was blackened, would you fight tooth and nail to clear it, and she said she sure would," said Mrs Quinn.

"I already know he apologised for the hurt he caused us, but I need to hear those words."

She also called on Mr Murphy to "give the names of those he spoke to on the ground" to the PSNI or gardaí (Irish police).

Speaking to the BBC in November 2007, Mr Murphy said: "Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality - I think everyone accepts that.

"This is a very difficult situation as there is a family grieving - I don't want to add to their grief."

He also said he had spoken to IRA members about the attack and had been told the IRA was not involved.

The Quinn family has always blamed the IRA for murdering their son.