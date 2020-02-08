Image copyright RTÉ

RTÉ broadcaster Keelin Shanley has died following an illness. She was 51.

Ms Shanley was an award-winning journalist, who spent most of her career at RTÉ.

She was anchor of the Six One News on RTÉ One and had worked on other television programmes including Prime Time.

She grew up in Dublin and was a graduate of Trinity College Dublin where she studied biochemistry. Her death was confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

She first worked as a researcher before becoming a journalist with a special interest in social justice issues.

Irish President Michael D Higgins is among those to pay tribute to Ms Shanley. He said people across Ireland would be saddened by her death.

"Driven by a strong commitment to social justice, she brought great professionalism and dedication to her work as a journalist."



Statement by President Higgins on the death of Keelin Shanley: — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) February 8, 2020

Colleagues and friends have also expressed their sadness at the news of Ms Shanley's death.

It's the worst possible news. Our beautiful friend and colleague Keelin Shanley has died. She was so smart and funny and brilliant at everything she did. We will miss you so much Keelin. Deepest sympathies to the family you adored. Rest In Peace — Audrey Carville (@AudreyCarville) February 8, 2020

RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes said everybody at RTÉ was saddened by the death of a colleague and friend.

She said: "A passionate and dedicated public service journalist, Keelin had an expertise that challenged and probed as well as an ease that endeared her to all."

Ms Shanley is survived by her husband and two children.