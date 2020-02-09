Image copyright Reuters

Partygoers in Italy have come out in style for the annual Venice Carnival, several months after the city was hit by the biggest flooding since 1966.

The festival is famous around the world for its elaborate masks and costumes.

It marks a period of opulence before the beginning of Lent, the Christian tradition of 40 days of fasting in the run up to Easter.

The Venice Carnival is said to date back to the 11th century.

This year's festivities began with a water parade on the city's canals on Saturday night, which was watched by thousands of people. Its theme is "game, love and madness".

The grand opening took place on Sunday, with a variety of boats and floats making their way through the city's canals.

While most revellers opted for traditional masks, some decided to wear more modern costumes, with one group disguised as characters from Netflix's La Casa de Papel (Money Heist).

The Venice Carnival continues until 25 February.

