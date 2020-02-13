Image caption Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin will meet their respective parliamentary parties on Thursday

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin will set out his views about forming a new Irish government on Thursday in an address to his parliamentary party.

All eyes are on the makeup of the next Dáil (Irish parliament), after an election which saw an historic surge for Sinn Féin.

Sinn Féin topped the first preference poll, but its 37 seats is one fewer than Fianna Fáil's.

No single party has enough seats to govern.

Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party is due to meet at midday on Thursday.

Before the election, Mr Martin ruled out forming a coalition with Sinn Féin, citing its historic links to the IRA as a deterrent.

In the wake of Saturday's vote, he did not reject the two parties working together, but said "significant incompatibilities" existed.

Sinn Féin, led by Mary Lou McDonald, will also hold a meeting of its parliamentary party on Thursday morning.

Ms McDonald has already written to Mr Martin and also reportedly intends to write to Fine Gael about government formation.

The outcome of the election was described as "something of a revolution" in the ballot box by Ms McDonald.

The left-wing republican party has taken 24.5% of the vote, compared to 22% for Fianna Fáil and 21% for Fine Gael, led by outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Fine Gael has also ruled out coalescing with Sinn Féin, citing opposition to its tax policies.

Why the Sinn Féin surge?

Left-leaning Sinn Féin managed to successfully tap into the public anger felt in the Republic of Ireland over issues that have dogged centre-right Fine Gael for a number of years - a shortage of housing, rocketing rents and homelessness, analysts suggest.

That is despite the fact the country is forecast to have one of the fastest growing economies in the EU in 2020.

They were dubbed "the problems of success" by former Finance Minister Michael Noonan as far back as 2015.

Brexit - a considerable focus of Leo Varadkar and his deputy Simon Coveney while in power - barely registered as an issue in the campaign.