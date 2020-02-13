Image copyright An Garda Siochána Image caption Keane Mulready-Woods, who was 17, was murdered last month

A priest at the funeral of a teenager killed and dismembered in Drogheda last month has said the murder had caused an "unparalleled level of revulsion".

The murder of Keane Mulready-Woods, 17, is believed to have been linked to a feud between two criminal gangs.

Some of his remains were discovered in a bag in Coolock in north Dublin on 13 January.

Two days later more remains were discovered in a stolen car found ablaze in Dublin's north inner city.

On Thursday, hundreds of mourners attended the 17-year-old's funeral.

Some of them wore t-shirts with his photograph on the front.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gardaí at the scene of a burn-out vehicle in Dublin where some remains were found

Parish Priest Fr Phil Gaffney said it was a huge sense of relief to Keane's family to finally be able to bury him.

He said Keane had been lost "in the most gruesome way", murdered by people who took it upon themselves to be "judge, jury and executioner".

"What arrogance, what appalling wickedness and evil," he told mourners.

'Inhuman, unthinkable'

Fr Gaffney said Keane "had his troubles and was young and naive enough to fall in with the wrong people, not knowing or anticipating the dire consequences".

He said this had "sadly led to the inhuman, unthinkable way in which a young life should end".

The priest urged Keane's friends to "learn from his mistakes, getting involved with dangerous criminals, thinking some of them were his friends and yet they would sacrifice him in such a brutal manner".

He said the violence of the feud in Drogheda should be a wake-up call for "all of us as a society to realise that actions have consequences", and that "drug-taking, doing a line of coke, has becoming as normal as having a drink".