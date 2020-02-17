Image caption The cameras are operating in areas that have a history of speed-related collisions

More than 900 new speed camera zones have begun operating in the Republic of Ireland.

The cameras are operating in areas that have a history of speed-related collisions.

The data used to compile the list of 903 locations was taken between 2016 and 2018 and showed police that speeding zones have changed.

Five hundred and seventy five zones were removed because they were no longer considered high-risk areas.

The new zones bring the total number across the Republic to 1,322.

Speaking to RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Superintendent Tony Lonergan of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said the removal of cameras from some zones shows a change in driver behaviour, and that the new zones are targeting a small number of people who continue to drive in excess of speed limits.

"We're putting the message out there that we'd like people to slow down for the entire duration of their journey in order to help make the roads safer and to prevent fatalities and life-changing injuries," he said.

The 20 stretches of road where most collisions happen are all in Dublin, according to the Garda (police) rating system which is used to determine the location of speed cameras.

Top of the list is the R111, stretching from Islandbridge to Irishtown, which follows the Grand Canal for most of the route.

The second most high-risk road is a stretch of the R148 along the Chapelizod Bypass down the quays to the Customs House.

It is followed by a 21km stretch on the M50 from Junction 3 to Junction 11.

Outside Dublin the roads with the most collisions are the N8 in Cork and the N4 between Longford and Roosky.