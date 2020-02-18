Image copyright AFP Image caption Ukrainian troops fighting in the Luhansk region, Jan 2015

Ukraine's military says its forces on the eastern frontline have come under heavy rebel shelling, with one soldier killed and four wounded.

But Russian-backed rebels say troops tried to break through their lines and got caught in a minefield, with two killed and three wounded.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is convening a meeting of his Security Council to assess the flare-up.

The violence puts new pressure on a shaky ceasefire deal.

The clash, now said to be over, took place near Zolote, a frontline village in the Luhansk region of Donbas. The conflict began in 2014.

The rebels hold much of Donbas.

A framework ceasefire deal was agreed in February 2015 - the Minsk agreement - but was soon violated as fighting resumed.