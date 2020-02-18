Ukraine conflict: Deadly flare-up on eastern front line
Ukraine's military says its forces on the eastern frontline have come under heavy rebel shelling, with one soldier killed and four wounded.
But Russian-backed rebels say troops tried to break through their lines and got caught in a minefield, with two killed and three wounded.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is convening a meeting of his Security Council to assess the flare-up.
The violence puts new pressure on a shaky ceasefire deal.
The clash, now said to be over, took place near Zolote, a frontline village in the Luhansk region of Donbas. The conflict began in 2014.
The rebels hold much of Donbas.
A framework ceasefire deal was agreed in February 2015 - the Minsk agreement - but was soon violated as fighting resumed.