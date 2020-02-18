Image copyright AFP Image caption Surkov, left, was a close adviser to President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed one of his closest advisers, Vladislav Surkov.

The secretive strategist was known as the grey cardinal in Russia due to his perceived influence on the president behind the scenes.

He was widely seen as an aide who helped Mr Putin cement his hold on power.

Mr Surkov oversaw policy towards Ukraine, but was recently relieved of some of that responsibility.

Dmitry Kozak, a political veteran and close ally of the president, took over the Ukraine role earlier this month.

The Kremlin did not make it clear whether Mr Surkov would be given a new position.

A statement on its website also gave no indication as to why he had been dismissed.

Who is Vladislav Surkov?

As first deputy head of the Kremlin administration, Mr Surkov oversaw political parties in parliament and electoral campaigns that delivered victory for Mr Putin.

But his influence began to wane in 2011 when he was made a deputy prime minister.

In 2013, he was given the responsibility of overseeing Russia's ties with Ukraine and other post-Soviet countries.

Moscow annexed Ukraine's southern Crimea peninsula in 2014 and supported Russian-speaking separatists in Ukraine's east.