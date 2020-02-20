Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A police cordon has been set up in Hanau after the shooting

Eight people are dead following two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau.

At least five people were injured after gunmen opened fire at about 22:00 local time (21:00 GMT), police told the BBC.

Police added that they are searching for the suspects, who fled the scene and are currently at large.

The first shooting was at a bar in the city centre, while the second was in Hanau's Kesselstadt neighbourhood, according to local reports.

Police officers and helicopters are patrolling both areas.

An unknown number of gunmen killed three people at the first shisha bar, before driving to the second and shooting dead another five victims, regional broadcaster Hessenschau reports.

The motive for the attack is unclear, a police statement said.

Hanau, in the state of Hessen, is about 25km (15 miles) east of Frankfurt.