A teenage girl has been killed and two teenage boys have been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in County Cork.

The incident happened at about 23:45 local time on Thursday.

The girl died after the car she was travelling in hit a wall on Harbour View Road at Knocknaheeny.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The driver and second passenger in the car were taken to Cork University Hospital. One passenger's condition is understood to be critical.

The Harbour View Road is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Gurranabraher are appealing for witnesses.