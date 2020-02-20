Image copyright Dearbhail UíLughaidh Image caption Human remains were found on Bunbeg beach in the west of Donegal on Tuesday

Forensic tests are to be carried out on human remains found on a County Donegal beach in the Republic of Ireland.

The discovery was made on Bunbeg beach in the west of the county on Tuesday.

Sinn Fein councillor for Donegal County Council, John Sheamais Ó Fearraigh told BBC Foyle the discovery was "a complete mystery".

"Very little is known. A local resident was walking on the beach and found remains, or part of a body, on the beach," he said.

On Tuesday, "gardaí were still searching the area with a number of locals and the helicopter was there for a number of hours combing the beach and the shoreline," the councillor said.

Gardaí have concluded their searches at this time.