An 11-year-old boy has died in hospital after being struck by a van near Buncrana, County Donegal on Friday.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the boy died in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital after being transferred from Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry on Saturday.

He was seriously injured after he was struck on Slavery Road, Tullyarvan, near Buncrana, at 17:30 GMT.

Gardaí have appealed for information.