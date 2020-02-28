Image copyright An Garda Siochána Image caption Keane Mulready-Woods, from Drogheda, was murdered an dismembered

A 50-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods.

The 17-year-old from Drogheda was murdered on 12 January and his body dismembered.

Gerard McKenna, of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, has been charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of another person.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court via videolink next Thursday.

There was no application made for bail, and police were put on 48-hour notice of any application.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan directed that any necessary medical treatment be made available to the defendant while he is in custody.

A second man, who was also arrested last week, was released without charge.

A file concerning him will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Some of Keane's remains were discovered in a bag in Coolock in north Dublin on 13 January.

Two days later more remains were discovered in a stolen car found ablaze in Dublin's north inner city.