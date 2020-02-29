Europe

Five killed in Louth and Cavan crashes

  • 29 February 2020
Gardaí (Irish police)
Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) said the N1 at Carrickcarnan in County Louth has been closed

Five people have died following two separate crashes in the Republic of Ireland.

A man and a woman in their 60s died following a two-vehicle collision on the N55 at Ballinagh in County Cavan.

Gardaí (Irish police) said it was believed their car collided with a jeep at about 19:00 local time on Friday.

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on the N1 at Carrickcarnan, County Louth, at about 02:15 local time on Saturday.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

