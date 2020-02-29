Image copyright Reuters Image caption Igor Matovic (R) and his wife Pavlina Matovicova at his party's headquarters

Exit polls in Slovakia suggest an opposition party, Ordinary People, has won parliamentary elections.

The party, led by anti-corruption campaigner Igor Matovic is projected to win just over a quarter of votes.

The ruling centre-left Smer party, which has dominated Slovak politics for a decade, came second with about 15%.

The election was dominated by public anger over the 2018 murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancée.

The shooting of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova shocked the nation and toppled PM Robert Fico, but his Smer-SD party remained in office.

The liberal PS/Spolu party came third with about 10% and the far-right LSNS got about 8.3%, according to the exit poll.

Overall eight parties were on course to win seats in parliament and Ordinary People would be best-positioned to lead talks on forming a new government.

The general election, through proportional representation, follows a presidential vote last year. Anti-corruption campaigner and lawyer Zuzana Caputova won that, despite being a political newcomer.