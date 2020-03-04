William and Kate continue green-themed Irish visit

Image copyright PACEMAKER

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first official visit to the Republic of Ireland continues on Wednesday, with a focus on protecting the environment and promoting better mental health.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine's, three-day trip is aimed at improving Anglo-Irish relations.

They met the president and taoiseach (prime minister) on their first day.

They laid a wreath at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance - dedicated to people who fought for Irish independence.

The visit is the latest in a series of royal engagements over the past decade intended to promote diplomatic links on both sides of the Irish Sea.

On the second day of their Irish trip, the couple will meet people working for causes that are close to both their hearts - mental health and the environment.

They will visit Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health, and later meet staff from the social justice charity, Extern.

They will then go to Howth Marine Institute to learn about marine sustainability.

The visitors will briefly leave Dublin for nearby County Kildare, where they will visit Ireland's Agriculture and Food Development Authority, known as Teagasc.

The Duchess of Cambridge takes a sip of the black stuff at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

They will then return to the Irish capital for a a trip to the Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI), which celebrates Ireland's literary, culture and heritage from past to present.

The museum boasts that it is home to "rare gems" from the National Library of Ireland, including "Copy No. 1" of Ulysses - James Joyce's groundbreaking novel set in Dublin.

The Royal Couple's first day in the country began with a warm welcome from Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife at their official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.

Warmth and hospitality

As is traditional during visits of important guests, the duke and duchess rang the peace bell within the grounds of the estate.

They also met the caretaker taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, at government buildings in the city centre.

Following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth in 2011, the pair travelled to Dublin's Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

There, they laid a wreath with a handwritten message which read: "May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together."

Later, they attended a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, meeting guests from the worlds of sport, film, television and the armed forces.

Like his grandmother, Prince William spoke a few words of Irish, addressing guests by saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, a dhaoine uaisle [noble people]."

But unlike his grandmother, he took up the offer of tasting the Guinness when it was poured for him, uttering the Irish toast "Sláinte" [health] as he raised his pint.

The duchess, who has worn several shades of green in tribute to her Irish hosts, also had a diplomatic sip of the black stuff.

Her husband told guests they were both "very much looking forward to our next two days in Ireland, where I have no doubt we will continue to be impressed by the creativity, warmth and hospitality the Irish people have to offer".