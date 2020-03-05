William and Kate to end Irish visit in Galway

Image copyright BRIAN LAWLESS/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image caption The royal couple took time out from engagements on Wednesday to walk along the coast near Dublin

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in Galway later for the final day of their first official visit to the Republic of Ireland.

Galway is the 2020 European Capital of Culture.

On Wednesday, Prince William said the links between "our people, businesses and our culture are inextricable".

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the visit was "important" and he was hopeful for the future of the Ireland-UK relationship.

The royal couple took time out from official engagements on Wednesday to walk a coastal cliff path near Howth, County Dublin, bumping into some local people along the way.

Their visit to Galway will feature a showcase of the city's 2020 European Capital of Culture programme, in which they will be introduced to projects such as Livefeed, which supports young people in Galway's music scene, and the Galway Community Circus.

Later, they are due to visit Salthill Knocknacarra GAA club, which has more than 2,000 members.

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption The pair are following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth, who visited Ireland in 2011

A few words of Irish

The couple's visit began on Tuesday as they met Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife at their official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin.

They also met the caretaker taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar and his partner, Matthew Barrett, at government buildings in the city centre.

Following in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth in 2011, the pair travelled to Dublin's Garden of Remembrance in Dublin.

There, they laid a wreath with a handwritten message which read: "May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together."

Later, they attended a reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, meeting guests from the worlds of sport, film, television and the armed forces.

Like his grandmother, Prince William spoke a few words of Irish, addressing guests by saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, a dhaoine uaisle [noble people]."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The duchess had a diplomatic sip of the black stuff at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on Tuesday night

But unlike his grandmother, he took up the offer of tasting the Guinness when it was poured for him, uttering the Irish toast "sláinte" [health] as he raised his pint.

Their second day involved a visit to Jigsaw, the National Centre of Youth Mental Health

Later they met staff from the social justice charity, Extern, before going to Howth Marine Institute to learn about marine sustainability.

Wednesday's itinerary also included a visit to Ireland's Agriculture and Food Development Authority, known as Teagasc, and the Museum of Literature Ireland.