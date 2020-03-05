Image copyright PA Media

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

It brings the total number of diagnoses in the country to 13.

Four of the cases are males who had returned to Ireland from northern Italy, while two cases are women who are believed to have been in close contact with someone who had the virus.

Another male contracted it through "community transmission" linked to Cork University Hospital.

The country's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was a "rapidly evolving situation".

"Ireland remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission," he said.

"Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively."

In an attempt to prevent further spread of the virus, Irish health officials are working to identify people who had contact with the latest patients.