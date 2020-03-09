Image copyright PA Media Image caption Thousands of people attend the Dublin parade every year

Dublin has cancelled its annual St Patrick's Day parade amid fears about the spread of coronavirus, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

Earlier on Monday, Cork moved to cancel its parade, the second largest in the country attracting up to 50,000 people.

The city council said public welfare was paramount and cancellation was the correct decision.

Irish Health Minister Simon Harris has said the coronavirus situation is very serious.

He said it was going to require not just a whole of government approach, but a whole of society approach.

Mr Harris told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that there was a moderate-to-high risk that Ireland would follow a pattern seen in other EU countries with regard to the Covid-19 outbreak such as Italy, France and Germany.

On Monday, two more cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number there to 21. One of the patients has an underlying condition and is seriously ill.

On Sunday, five people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the number of cases here to 12.

Health officials said both cases were community transmissions and did not involve people who had returned recently from at-risk areas.

Meanwhile, Saturday's match between France and Ireland is the latest Six Nations fixture to be postponed because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK is remaining in the "containment" stage of its response to the coronavirus.

For advice and the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, the Public Health Agency has a dedicated website.